Data skills could soon be more important than people skills. Train up with these courses

TLDR: For $49, the Data Analytics Expert Certification Bundle explores the main processes and most impactful tools to become a top-flight data analyst.

What does it take to seal a deal? You’d be forgiven if you thought it was a smile and a handshake. Even above financial merits, people skills and interpersonal relationships have historically been the currency that ultimately helps business interests come together.

But that may not be the case in the not too distant future. In fact, two-thirds of senior managers in a UK survey said data analytics will eventually overtake people skills as the most important factor in business negotiations.

The ability to use raw data to read the true impact of business decisions has become a game-changer, a skill you can learn with The Data Analytics Expert Certification Bundle ($49, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals).

The collection includes five courses that go deep inside the processes and major tools used to unlock critical information from giant data sets.

After learning the basics of the field with the Introduction to Data Analytics Training Course, the instruction turns to focus on four key elements to give you insights into applying data and analytics principles in your business.

In the Data Science with Python Training Course, you’ll learn how the Python programming language is used as the heart of data science, while MongoDB Developer and Administrator Certification Training examines the role of database management in that process, including data modeling, ingestion, query, sharding and data replication.

Data management software takes center stage in two more courses: Tableau Certification Training Course, offering instruction in the popular data visualization app; and Business Analytics Certification Training with Excel, as you use the venerable Microsoft Office software to find data insight and present findings.

While each course retails between $399 and $699, you can pick up the entire collection now for only $49, less than $10 per course while this offer lasts.

Prices are subject to change.

You can’t beat free! Get $70+ worth of premium Mac apps for free today!

Read next: The EU’s dull-ass fight with Apple over the Lightning connector sucks