This award-winning Mac app takes the pain out of editing PDFs, and it’s 62% off today

by TNW Deals in Offers

TLDR: Editing text, images, links and more in a PDF document gets ridiculously simple with PDF Expert, now just $29.99.

For over 25 years, the PDF has basically been the only document format that gets universal approval. Since a PDF retains all its original formatting no matter how you view it, it’s the ultimate in fuss-free sharing.

Unless you have to edit it, that is. Because unless you have the original file, changing text, adding images or even just signing a PDF isn’t always so simple. Thankfully, that all gets loads easier with the aid of an app like the award-winning PDF Expert, an indispensable tool now just $29.99, over 60 percent off, from TNW Deals.

And, when an app like this gets the attention of finicky Mac and Apple users, scoring a coveted App of the Year distinction from the App Store, you know you’re in for a product that lives up to the hype.

PDF Expert makes adjusting a PDF document as simple as changing an everyday word processor file. You can edit text, images, links and outlines in your PDF with all the ease of a regular document, while still retaining all your formatting. Annotate, merge and fill out PDF forms seamlessly, then share your password-protected docs with whomever you choose across any device.

With a level of control many PDF users don’t think possible, PDF Expert is a huge time-saver and, right now, a huge wallet-saver at over 60 percent off its retail price with this limited-time offer.

