Virtualization is helping companies do more with less—here’s how to get trained in VMware

TLDR: Add the power of VMware to your list of skills with this $20 training.

If you’ve never heard of VMware, virtual machines or the concept of virtualization, then you’re also likely unaware of what it can do for you or your IT needs. But you might get the basic benefits if you think of it like partitioned areas of a hard drive, each a separate realm where different software or apps can run independently and separately from each other on the same single platform.

In cloud computing, that means more power and better efficiency and productivity, all centered in a smaller footprint which ultimately costs you less. It’s the very definition of doing more with less.

If that thought piques your interest, you can learn all about it and what it can do for your operations with the training in The Ultimate VMware Mastery Bundle. It’s on sale now for only $19.99 (over 90 percent off) from TNW Deals.

This package includes four courses featuring more than 26 hours of content on how to build, manage and grow using VMware virtualization. This training gets you familiar with the VMware platform as well as how to use their virtual desktop and their flagship product vSphere.

By the time you’re finished, you’ll know how to run up to hundreds of virtual computers, each processing with their own operating systems, off the same physical server. With networking and RAM functions shared on the server across your VMs, you’ll end up saving money on separate tool sets and hardware that can completely change your bottom line.

This collection is a $399 package of training, but with this limited-time offer, you can get fully up to speed on VMware for a fraction of that price, just $19.99.

Prices subject to change.