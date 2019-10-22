This marketing hall of famer, Seth Godin, is sharing his freelancing secrets for only $19

TLDR: Freelancing doesn’t mean you’re on your own. This Seth Godin training course will give you the tools to succeed as your own boss for just $19.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re a web developer or a PR consultant; a graphic designer or a social media coordinator. Life as a freelance professional brings many similar perks and problems, regardless of your particular industry.

Thankfully, that means plenty of work for hire specialists all face those same potential pitfalls and benefits — and training like Seth Godin’s Freelancer Course ($19, 90 percent off from TNW Deals) can equip freelancers (or wannabe freelancers) with the tools to fine tune their self-guided careers.

If you don’t know Seth Godin, he’s a successful entrepreneur, speaker, podcaster and inductee in the Marketing Hall of Fame. He’s also a best-selling author with 19 books to his credit, including The Dip, Linchpin and What to Do When It’s Your Turn (And It’s Always Your Turn).

Across 12 lectures and an hour of supplemental content, Godin charts the course for you to take more effective control of your career, from sharpening your work techniques and crafting a brand to cultivating clients and boosting demand for your products and services.

But Godin’s training isn’t solely based on guidelines and metrics. This training relies heavily on the intangibles needed to shape a winning mental approach and the internal strength and discipline required to thrive as your own boss.

Once you’ve internalized Godin’s teachings, you’ll be on your way to producing better, more unique work. You’ll also have the tools to shift your professional persona from that of the average freelancer to a true outside expert who chooses their clients rather than the other way around.

Though the course retails for $200, this limited-time sale lays out the steps to succeed as your own professional master for only $19.

Read next: CHEAP: Dive deep with GoPro Hero 7 black waterproof for just $343