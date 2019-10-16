The web isn’t getting any smaller, so learn databases with this MySQL bootcamp

TLDR: The Ultimate MySQL Bootcamp is everything database-related all in one easy to digest course that’s now only $11.99.

Whether you’re looking to launch a business website or an inspired new app idea, odds are you’re going to eventually need at least a passing acquaintance with how to use a database. With vast hordes of information needed at a moment’s notice, knowing MySQL, a simple method for managing and maintaining big data stores, can be key to making it all work just right.

Like we said, MySQL really IS simple. But of course, it does take an organized lesson plan to make sure you’re learning how to administer a database the right way. You can get all that much needed training with The Ultimate MySQL Bootcamp, which is now marked down to a ridiculously low $11.99 for a limited time from TNW Deals.

Database knowledge is the foundation of data analytics and the pathway to solving complex business problems with stat-driven facts. Across three dozen lectures, instructor Colt Steele lays out everything you need to know to build, maintain and grow a thriving database platform.

Through exercises, challenges and real-world projects, you’ll get immediate practice in using SQL syntax, running complex queries, managing thousands of database entries and writing JavaScript code to generate practice data sets. You’ll even clone an entire database structure of a photo-sharing social media network just to make sure you truly understand your training.

This course is created to turn an SQL beginner into an expert — and you’ll have plenty of extra cash to show for that expertise as well. A $200 value, this limited-time offer cuts your final price down to just $11.99.

