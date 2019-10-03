Coders are making a killing in 2019—this $50 bundle will teach you their top tools

TLDR: This training package filled with over 120 hours of instruction explains coding from all sides for just $36.

You can love “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” or “Madman Across the Water,” but Elton John’s most popular, best-selling album ever is “Elton John’s Greatest Hits.” Same with acts like the Eagles, Billy Joel, Bob Marley and Journey. Individual works may be stellar, but give customers a choice, that they’ll almost always choose compilations chock full of someone’s very best work.

It’s the same with tech training courses. Why go around cherry-picking great bits of training from loads of different places when you can just buy all the best gathered in one package? And if you can make it economical…well, that’s a big bonus too.

Comprehensive excellence is the hallmark of The Complete Computer Programming Super Bundle, a mammoth collection of courses now offered by TNW Deals at an attention-grabbing $36, over 90 percent off the regular price with promo code: 20LEARN20.

In all, this bundle brings together 12 courses, jam packed with over 120 hours of top-quality instruction in core tech disciplines like coding languages, cybersecurity, data science, and even Amazon Alexa.

The collection features:

Python Programming, CS, Algorithms & Data Structures (a $200 value)

Learn Linux Command Line From Scratch (a $200 value)

Mastering Alexa (a $200 value)

JavaScript for Beginners: The Complete Guide (a $200 value)

Complete Step-By-Step Java For Testers (a $200 value)

SQL Masterclass: SQL for Data Analytics (a $200 value)

C, C++, Python & Ruby Programming (a $200 value)

Python Programming: Complete Python Language Tutorial (a $200 value)

C++ Programming: Step-By-Step Tutorial (a $200 value)

Complete Ruby Programmer (a $200 value)

Cyber Security: Python & Web Applications (a $200 value)

The Complete C# Programming Course (a $200 value)

For students looking to expand their programming literacy, you’ll get to the heart of languages like Python, JavaScript, Ruby, C++ and more. The package also includes side-trips into other significant study areas like SQL for intensive data analytics work, security tools for detecting and defeating online threats, and even projects to build out and test new Amazon Alexa skills.

Each of these courses comes with its own $200 price tag, but by taking advantages of this limited-time offer now, the whole 12-course package is on sale for just $36, which is $3 per course.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices are subject to change.