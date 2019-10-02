This $150 gimbal turns jittery smartphone video into pro-caliber footage

TLDR: For $149, this professional-grade stabilizer can make your footage look Hollywood-ready.

Everybody has their phone at the ready to shoot loads of video these days. But amidst all the special filters and app effects and other added bells and whistles available to liven up your productions, you’d be shocked how much difference a simple gimbal can make.

Removing all the jitters and jarring motion of handheld footage for the smooth, fluid glide of a reliable stabilizer like the VILTA-M Pro 3-Axis Handheld Smartphone Stabilizer Gimbal instantly boosts the look of amateur video. You can see the improvements for yourself by picking one up now from TNW Deals for just $149.

All you’ve got to do is slide your phone into the firm grip of the Vilta-M, and you’ve got a host of video shooting options and your fingertips. The double wheel design allows you to focus and zoom at the same time as you adjust parameters, allowing for almost pro-level exposure and lighting fixes on the fly in virtually any conditions.

The interface is engineered to allow almost every feature to be controlled without touching your phone. And there are tons and tons of features to help you capture video exactly the way you want. From POV and kaleidoscope modes to complete 360-degree pans, slow motion, time lapse and more, you’ll never be at a loss for how to make your footage look truly unique.

The unit is just over a foot long and weighs less than 1.5 pounds, so it’s easy to bring it practically anywhere for top-quality shooting.

Right now, the VILTA-M Pro 3-Axis Handheld Smartphone Stabilizer Gimbal is available for only $149 before this offer runs out.

