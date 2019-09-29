Your game design career starts with Unity. Learn it for $25.

TLDR: Become a full-fledged Unity game designer with this four-course training package, only $25.

If you want to build video games — or even if you’re just fascinated with the process of building video games — then you’ll want to know Unity. It’s the game creation engine that powers a myriad of games played on dozens of platforms, including Windows, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Oculus Rift and more.

Right now, you can get trained in every step of the way toward creating an immersive video game experience in Unity with The Official Unity Game Development Bundle. It’s a career-redefining package of instruction available now at over 90 percent off, just $25 from TNW Deals.

The collection features four courses, each covering a different, yet crucial aspect of game development in Unity.

The Ultimate Guide to Game Development with Unity 2019 offers your full overview of creating game elements with Unity, from first-time builders all the way up to experienced pros. The Unity C# Survival Guide delves deeper into programming using the C# language, one of the primary coding disciplines used in the gaming world.

In The Ultimate Guide to Cinematography with Unity, you’ll use Timeline and Cinemachine, two of Unity’s most popular tools, to craft four gorgeous cinematically inspired sequences to add dazzling new gameplay elements to any project. Finally, The Ultimate Guide to 2D Mobile Game Development focuses on mobile app game development, including how to develop a complete 2D game from scratch using C# and Unity.

Entry-level Unity game developers can make over $50,000 a year, while top-end designers can command up to $185,000 or more. Learn the skills needed to crack into this exciting career path with this limited-time training package. Valued at $800, this collection is yours now for just $25.

