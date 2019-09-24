This $29 bundle cracks the code behind closing more sales

TLDR: Follow the steps to be a true sales closer with this eight-course bundle, now only $28.96

Ask any sales expert about what ultimately secures long-term business relationships and they’ll tell you one of the biggest factors is building personal relationships. Of course, working your individual brand of interpersonal magic on a customer is a very intangible kind of alchemy.

But did you know you could break down the sales process into seven distinct stages, then optimize your approach to each stage to land and keep more clients? That’s just one of the techniques you’ll discover with training found in The Complete Sales Hacker Bundle. This insider’s guide to closing deals is now over 90 percent off with this TNW Deals offer, down to just $28.96.

The collection features eight courses packed with multiple approaches for achieving business success. The courses are:

How to Sell to Challenging Modern Buyers (a $200 value)

Sales Skills & Traits for Modern Sales Reps (a $200 value)

Sales Optimization Skills: Increase Your Sales by 1000% (a $200 value)

Online Sales Using Email Sales Funnels with ClickFunnels (a $200 value)

Create Any Sales Funnel with ClickFunnels + 20 Free Templates (a $200 value)

Sales Funnel Mastery: The Bridge Page Funnel (a $200 value)

The Break-Even Sales Funnel Blueprint & Fundamentals Guide (a $200 value)

Online Business V2: Sales Scripts for Every Sales Funnel (a $200 value)

Once you get through courses geared toward understanding the buying and selling process, handling modern buyers, sales negotiation, closing deals and even boosting sales by up to 1,000 percent, the training shifts into a heavy exploration of concept of sales funnels.

Across five courses, you’ll learn the core concept of a sales funnel, how to create email lists and social media interaction to expand that base, then how to use tools like Salesforce and honed sales scripts to supercharge your results.

The eight-course bundle includes $1,600 worth of sales training, but if you get in on this limited-time discount, the whole collection is on sale now for less than $4 per course.

