QuickBooks can whip almost any business ledgers into shape. Learn how for only $29

TLDR: From beginner to accounting whiz, this QuickBooks training takes you inside the popular accounting platform for about $4 per course.

If you’re running a small or medium-sized business, you’ve already got plenty on your mind. But while many fledgling entrepreneurs realize the importance of having their finances in order, a firm grip on how those finances are working often eludes their grasp.

Avoid becoming a victim of shoddy financials with a comprehensive command of accounting software perennial QuickBooks. Right now, you can get up to speed with The Complete QuickBooks Guru Bundle, a $1,400 value slashed to just $29 from TNW Deals.

Over seven courses including 85 hours of top-notch instruction, you’ll get a full understanding of the QuickBooks accounting platform and see how it can virtually revolutionize how your business is run.

Your courses include:

QuickBooks Pro (a $200 value)

QuickBooks Payroll: QuickBooks Pro Desktop (a $200 value)

QuickBooks Desktop Pro Personal Tax Tracking Tricks (a $200 value)

QuickBooks Personal & Business Files (a $200 value)

QuickBooks Pro Desktop Bookkeeping Business Course (a $200 value)

QuickBooks Online Payroll (a $200 value)

QuickBooks Online Bookkeeping Business Course (a $200 value)

Even if you’re a numbers neophyte, these courses will get you inside the basics of tracking a company’s cashflow. From payroll and expenditures to billing and sales tracking, QuickBooks’ at-a-glance projections can give you an immediate handle on the health of your business. QuickBooks will have you on top of a small business’ most pressing needs, whether it’s printing payroll checks or keeping records assembled for tax time.

Each course in this collection retails for $200, but by getting in on this limited-time deal from TNW, your cost per course comes out to about $4 each, which is accounting that really makes sense.

