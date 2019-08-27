Cash in on the rise of Salesforce with this $40 bundle

TLDR: You can fast track a lucrative career in customer relations with this $40 training.

The Salesforce roll just keeps on rollin’. Over 20 years, the San Francisco-based company has become the unquestioned leader in software focused on helping businesses engage and better serve their customers.

Already a $126 billion behemoth, Salesforce is continuing to expand their client management empire, acquiring customer service company ClickSoftware and data visualization leaders Tableau within the past three months.

If you work in customer relations, it’s likely only a matter of time before you’re working in a Salesforce-driven environment. Right now, you can learn how to use Salesforce and prepare to certify your skills with The Essential Salesforce Certification Bundle. The training is available now at a huge discount, down to just $39.99 from TNW Deals right now.

This training contains 40 hours of coursework that will have you ready to tackle three of Salesforce’s most sought after certifications. First, the Salesforce Administrator Certification Training will guide you through the platform’s core administration features, showing you how to implement, configure and manage Sales and Service Clouds, and implement automation features, security elements, and more.

Next, the Salesforce Platform App Builder Certification Training will walk you through the fundamentals of the Salesforce Platform App Builder and set you up to ace the certification exam on your first try, so you can break into the market as a certified pro.

Finally, the Salesforce Platform Developer Certification Training will take your app dev skills even further by using Apex code and the Visualforce user interface framework.

This foundational Salesforce training is a $1,500 value, but while this offer lasts, you can get ready to ace multiple Salesforce certification exams and emerge a certified, in-demand pro for only $39.99.

