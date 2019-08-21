Fotor Online Pro is the Photoshop-alternative you’ve been looking for

TLDR: Fotor delivers Photoshop-level features for a fraction of Photoshop’s price.

Everybody loves Photoshop — until they get the bill, that is. For all its image editing power, Adobe knows a cash cow when they see one, charging $120 as its absolute lowest price for just one year of Photoshop access.

That premium price leaves plenty of room for smart providers to offer similar image editing software with comparable features for a much lower total. Case in point, Fotor Online is offering a lifetime subscription to their online photo editor/collage creator service at almost 90 percent off the usual price, only $69.99 from TNW Deals.

Running a 4.6 out of 5 star rating with more than 2,000 reviews in the Mac App Store, fans with an eye toward a quality utility at a reasonable price have been onboard with Fotor for a while now.

Whether you’re new to image editors or an experienced pro, Fotor has you covered with a tool kit every bit as far reaching as the frontrunners. The easy-to-use dashboard makes it simple to crop, size, recolor or retouch any image. Fotor’s built-in library of fonts, templates and cool design elements make assembling digital projects a quick process.

Meanwhile, Fotor also comes with its own photo collage features, allowing you to put together vibrant collections of your best pics with ease.

Once you’re done, Fotor lets you quickly save and export your work for printing, archiving or posting to websites or virtually any social media platform in seconds.

Fotor Online Pro is a nearly $540 value, but by getting in on this limited-time deal now, you can get unlimited use of this tool for life at just $69.99, which would barely cover half a year with Adobe. Or snag a 1-year subscription for $19.99, 3-year subscription for $29.99, or a 5-year subscription for $49.99.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: Animals eat each other, so why don't we?