Get Google Analytics-savvy with this $14 course

TLDR: For $13.99, learn how to pass the Google Analytics certification exam on your first try

It isn’t enough to know how many people came to your website. No, these days, you need to understand why they came to your website. What led them there? What did they want? Where did they explore — and for how long? And what can that person and their experience tell you about your site and, by extension, you or your business?

It’s heady stuff that shows the true growth of website analytics. Used by over 40 percent of web stat-crunchers, Google Analytics is the gold standard — and official GA certification is a true indicator that you understand the power of Google Analytics and can mine the knowledge gems found inside.

In the Google Analytics Certification: Get Certified In 2 Days course. you can train up to get that recognition for over 90 percent off — about the cost of a movie ticket at just $13.99 from TNW Deals.

Laid out over 20 thorough HD video lectures, this training focuses on tested methods for passing the Google Analytics certification exam on your first try. With a detailed overview and tips, the 200 practice questions and answers are positioned to attack the areas you’ll need to know for the test.

In fact, the three separate strategies outlined in this course have helped students save 50 percent or more off their actual study time. As the course title says, this is coursework that’ll have you ready for the test in just 48 hours.

A course that usually retails for $199.99, this shortcut to Google-certified expertise is available now at a fraction of that price, only $13.99.

