Prep to get certified in Cisco Systems networks for only $31

Cisco has spent years as the worldwide no. 1 networking systems provider by constantly adding to their cutting-edge hardware and services. They stay there with moves like this month’s acquisition of longtime partner Acacia Communications. The company makes and sells ways to better connect separate networks, whether they’re data centers, service providers or in the cloud.

That’s the kind of forward thinking knowledge a qualified IT networking pro needs as well. Whether you’re new to networking or a seasoned pro looking for a refresher, The Ultimate Cisco Networking Expert Certification Training Bundle can turn you into a Cisco master for just $31, over 90 percent off the regular price from TNW Deals.

The eight-course collection introduces basic networking concepts, the specifics of working with Cisco hardware and networking software as well as how to care for and successfully maintain a Cisco-driven network, regardless of size.

The courses featured include:

Cisco EIGRP Comprehensive Labs Course (a $200 value)

Cisco New CCNA CCENT / ICND1 Complete Course (a $140 value)

CCNP ROUTE (a $200 value)

Cisco CCNP T-Shoot Complete Course (a $200 value)

MPLS Fundamentals: Cisco CCNP & Real World (a $200 value)

Convert Hex to Decimal in Under 30 Seconds (a $200 value)

Cisco CCNA IPv4 Course (a $75 value)

Cisco New CCNA R/S Complete Course (a $190 value)

Several of the courses are also geared toward helping students pass key Cisco certification exams, credentials that go a long way with hiring managers.

Most of these courses would regularly cost $200 on their own, but by grabbing the entire bundle now at this limited-time price, the cost for each course runs less than $4.

