Train how to earn $100K a year as an ethical hacker with this $15 course

Ethical hacking may sound like a contradiction, but it’s actually one of the most critical positions in any modern IT environment. Ethical hacking allows you and your company to assemble your own team of heroes to combat malicious black hats out there, seeking to infiltrate, disrupt or even steal your digital information.

With average salaries venturing into six figures in many areas, a certified professional who knows how to find computer system vulnerabilities and protect them is all but guaranteed a healthy living these days. Join the ranks of the cyber defenders with the training in The Complete Ethical Hacking Certification Course ($14.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals).

Across more than 300 lectures covering over 29 hours of content, noted tech instructor Rob Percival explains it all. Even if you’ve never waded into the murky depths of web security before, this training will help you identify threats, spot and counter attacks to different systems, networks, devices and more as well as erect defenses to keep your users and equipment safe.

You’ll also unlock the keys to penetration testing and how their most critical tools work. Armed with that knowledge, you’ll start using Python to create a customized tool portfolio so you’ll always have the right weapon for the right job.

This course is one of the most comprehensive online hacker training packages ever created. And for the price of a large pizza, it’s easily worth adding this valuable talent to your arsenal.

