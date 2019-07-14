This $29 Cisco course bundle can kickstart your cybersecurity career

A great engineer once said, “The more they overthink the plumbing, the easier it is to stop up the drain.” With a host of access points and potential vulnerabilities, the complexity of a modern computer network leaves truckloads of avenues for nefarious black hats to attack, hurt and, in some cases, potentially cripple an entire network.

As a worldwide leader in global networking technology, Cisco knows a thing or two about keeping their systems safe from intrusion or breakdown. You can benefit from all their wisdom with The Foundational Cisco CCNA Security Bundle. While this offer lasts, TNW Deals has slashed the price down all the way down to just $29, a savings of over 90 percent.

Over three courses including more than 50 hours of training, you can take in all the know-how that a seasoned Cisco networking pro needs to know to pass Cisco’s CCNA certification exam.

The courses (Cisco 100-105: Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices Part 1 – ICND1 V3, Cisco 200-105 Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices Part 2 – ICND2 V3; and Cisco 210-260: Implementing Cisco Network Security) cover everything from installing, operating and running a complex network to working with LAN switches and IP routers to how to manage all manner of network devices.

Once you understand the ways Cisco networks work together, the training turns to methods for maintaining its security. You’ll work through exercises in how to deploy basic firewalls, device security-conscious routing and switching pathways and other best practices for keeping a network of virtually any size safe and protected.

At a savings of over $800, this training can put you in line to land a high-paying network administrator position, all for less than $10 per course.

