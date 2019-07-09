GIMP is the free Photoshop-alternative that you can master with this $29 bundle

From its dominating perch as the most popular image editing software in the world, it’s easy to see why almost everyone believes Photoshop is the only photo editing system you’d ever need. But if you could use an editor with a galaxy of its own advanced features and at a huge discount, you’d have to consider it, right?

A boxed copy of Photoshop costs about $700. GIMP is free. With the financial bar so low for getting started, you can get a handle on this powerful editor and use it like a pro with the training in The Complete Master GIMP Design Certification Bundle. The entire package is hundreds of dollars off its regular price, just $29 with this TNW Deals offer.

This bundle pulls together nine different classes and over 70 hours of instruction digging deep into this packed digital editor. The collection includes:

27 GIMP Projects + 547 GIMP Templates (a $200 value)

7 GIMP Web Design Projects (a $200 value)

GIMP: The Photoshop Alternative (a $200 value)

GIMP 2.8/2.10 for Beginners (a $200 value)

GIMP 2.8/2.10 Intermediate (a $200 value)

GIMP/HTML: WordPress Website Development (a $200 value)

GIMP Advanced Graphic Design (a $200 value)

Beginner Digital Drawing (a $200 value)

GIMP 2.8/2.10 Beginner-Advanced (a $200 value)

From beginner training to get a complete GIMP newbie familiar with the interface to courses focused on some of GIMP’s more advanced functions, students learn quickly how this editor stands toe-to-toe with Photoshop. The training even features dozens of hands-on GIMP projects to master its capabilities and literally hundreds of cool templates to shave hours off your digital creation projects.

Sure, this training costs more than GIMP itself, but considering this package is only $29, more than 90 percent off the regular price, it more than pays off to shift to GIMP while this deal lasts.

