Enjoy an extra 15% off these top-tier VPN subscriptions today

By now, it’s safe to say just about all of us are familiar with VPNs and what they do. But, if you’re part of the select few who have somehow missed the memo, they’re about as critical to your safety online as an air bag is to your safety on the road.

Or in other words, if you don’t use a VPN, you’re practically walking through a digital thunderstorm in a t-shirt. You’re unprotected and extremely vulnerable to attack from cybercriminals. For your sake, check out four monster deals going right now on the best VPN coverage around, including discounts of over 90 percent.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription – $33.15 (w/coupon)

With more than 10 million subscribers already, KeepSolid is a recognized VPN player. It’s easy to use, full of features and gives you access to an international server network offering full coverage everywhere on up to five devices at once.

Right now, take advantage of the offer to get lifetime access (a $499 value) slashed down to only $39 — and that’s before the extra 15 percent off.

VPNSecure: Lifetime Subscription – $29.74 (w/coupon)

If you feel like Amazon, Facebook and others are monitoring you and serving up ads tailored to you to score sales, well then, you’re 100 percent right. If that makes you uncomfortable, a lifetime of VPNSecure access will help make sure no prying eyes, from ecommerce to oversight agencies to cyberthieves, can get their hooks in you. With access in nearly 50 nations, there’s practically always a safe port to get online and work or surf anonymously. $34.99 for a lifetime of protection is already a killer deal, but with the added discount, it’s now down to under $30.

Windscribe VPN: 2-Yr Pro Subscription – $41.65 (w/coupon)

International travel can make web access a little tricky — especially if you’re trying to get into US-based accounts like Netflix while you’re vacationing in Europe. A two-year membership to Windscribe VPN will help you get around any pesky geo-locking censorship or content restrictions that are in place globally. Your Pro subscription also comes with tools to help block ads and trackers, remote access to a home computer or network and top-notch firewall protection. In addition to an over 70 percent price cut, the additional 15 percent off brings the entire cost to only $41.65.

Private Internet Access VPN: 3-Yr Subscription – $68 (w/coupon)

Year after year, PIA remains one of the leaders in VPN service. And with a trophy case of honors and over 3,300 servers worldwide, few can match their security measures or their customer satisfaction. PIA enlists Blowfish CBC encryption to keep web access protected 24/7, all with unlimited bandwidth to keep connection speeds insanely fast. With three years of PIA protection (a $358 value) AND the 77 percent price drop AND the extra 15 percent off, you’re getting VPN coverage from an industry elite provider at just over $20 a year.

