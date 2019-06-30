Relive shaking film with this $100 retro Polaroid OneStep 2 Camera

For efficiency and quality, life for photo lovers has never been better than now, holding the power and capabilities of a smartphone in the palm of your hand.

But still, tech advances often cost us something too. Like the visceral, tactile joy of creating and preserving an actual physical photograph. If you were a kid of the 70s and 80s, the Polaroid instant camera undoubtedly holds a place in your heart.

Now, you can revisit that magic — or experience it for the first time — with this retro-cool Polaroid OneStep 2 Camera and Photobox storage for $20 off, just $99.99 from TNW Deals.

Yep, once upon a time, you clicked a shutter and your camera actually spat out a honest-to-goodness picture instantly. But this Polaroid OneStep 2 is old school cool in a classic design with a decidedly 21st century twist.

In addition to a top notch 2019 lens and an improved flash to make sure every image is lit correctly, the whole thing has a long-lasting USB rechargeable battery to make sure as long as you’ve got film in the camera, you’ve also got the juice to keep shooting.

The deal also includes a Polaroid Photobox, made from heavyweight premium card stock and perfectly sized to hold up to 40 of your best pics.

Pick up one of these Polaroid OneStep 2 cameras today:

