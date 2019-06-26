Take down cybercriminals with this $39 ethical hacking training bundle

City leaders in Riviera Beach, Florida agreed to pay a nearly $600,000 ransom to hackers who effectively shut down the city’s computer system. Meanwhile, we found out someone used a Raspberry Pi to infiltrate NASA’s main networks and steal data. Finally, a Iranian hacker group has launched new phishing campaigns against U.S. targets as tensions escalate between the two nations.

And this all happened in the past week.

With cybercrime an ever-expanding global threat, the need for ethical hackers — men and women who spot network weaknesses and help stop illegal incursions — has never been greater. You can join the frontlines in this critical fight with the training in The Ultimate Ethical Hacking A to Z Certification Bundle ($39, over 90 percent off) from TNW Deals.

Over eight classes featuring over 100 hours of instruction, this ethical hacking bootcamp examines both the theories and tools a working hacker uses to be an accomplished pen tester.

The courses include:

The Complete Ethical Hacking Course (a $200 value)

A to Z Ethical Hacking Course (a $200 value)

The Complete Ethical Hacking Course: Go from Beginner to Advanced 2019 (a $249 value)

Learn Python & Ethical Hacking From Scratch (a $200 value)

Master Ethical Hacking from Beginner Lab Setup to Coding Advanced Backdoors (a $200 value)

Python Hacking for Cyber Security from Basic Scripts to Coding Custom Tools (a $200 value)

How to Hack from Beginner to Certified Ethical Hacker with CEH V10 (a $200 value)

Learn Hacking using Raspberry Pi From Scratch (a $200 value)

The training also includes exercises to practice skills and techniques in real-time situations so you can ultimately prepare to earn certifications as an ethical hacking professional. Best of all, the limited-time deal slashes the price on this bundle to less than $5 per course.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices are subject to change

Read next: Bitcoin ransomers claim second victory as Florida town pays $500,000