UI/UX design is a top 10 tech job for grads; this $24 bundle can get you started

It’s tough out there in the job market, even for top-tier college graduates. Yet, there are still areas where even newly minted members of the workforce can step into some impressive starting paychecks.

Career monitoring website Comparably recently put together their list of the top 10 tech jobs for grads — and right at no. 7 is UI/UX designer. Of course, understanding both the front end interface of web design along with the back end hardware analytics and technical know-how isn’t easy. But with starting salaries around $71,700, it’s worth the study time.

You can get a firm grip on both with training in The Ultimate UI and UX Designer Bundle, available now at the discounted price of just $24 (over 90 percent off) from TNW Deals.

With just 14 hours of instruction, these four courses get students started with the basics of actually working as a UI/UX designer, including using critical tools like Adobe XD and Illustrator, building profiles, creating wireframes, running user testing and building a web portfolio with Dreamweaver.

Your courses include:

How to Become a UX Designer (a $200 value)

UI/UX & Web Design Using Adobe XD (a $200 value)

UI & Web Design Using Adobe Illustrator CC (a $200 value)

Dreamweaver Templates & JavaScript Menus (a $200 value)

This training will have most students ready to tackle web design projects from all sides, a perfect skill set for actually getting hired. Each course is a $200 package of learning, but with this limited-time deal, you can score all four courses for just $6 each.

