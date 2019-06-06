Supercharge your selling potential with this $39 copywriting bundle

We all have some brilliant ideas rolling around in our heads, but the difference between us and the wildly successful entrepreneurs who go on to make millions is that they know how to sell their idea to those around them.

If you come up with a brilliant new concept, you also need to help those who didn’t think it up know why it’s so darn brilliant. On top of that, you don’t have much time to teach, so a sharply-honed message is your one big shot at piercing the collective consciousness.

It’s tough, but not impossible. With the training in The Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle ($39, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals), you can get up to speed on exactly how to craft an effective modern marketing campaign.

The bundle includes eight courses featuring nearly 40 hours of training, chock full of proven strategies for finding, engaging and persuading audiences. The training includes:

The Complete Digital Marketing Management Course ($299 value)

Facebook Marketing: How to Write the Perfect Post ($199 value)

Copywriting: How To Be A Crazy Good Copywriter ($95 value)

Key to a Great Copywriting Career ($199 value)

How To Start Your Own Freelance Copywriting Business ($165)

Modern Copywriting: Writing Copy That Sells in 2019 ($199)

Copywriting 101 Essential Skills ($20 value)

Copywriting Masterclass: Writing That Sells ($1 value)

The core of this training is geared toward making you a stronger sales writer, which means training in essential copywriting skills along with a simple system for mastering that art. These courses will soon have you understanding the tactics used by expert copywriters to hit just the right tone, address needs, stir emotion, then spur readers to action.

This instruction also tackles how to use those skills in social media to tailor the perfect Facebook post, expand your reach with email marketing, study its effectiveness with analytics and even start up your own freelance copywriting career.

A nearly $1,200 learning package, get the entire bundle at the limited-time price of just $39, less than $5 per course.

