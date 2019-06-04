Score 100+ hours of top tech training for only $59

Specialties are great…but versatility is the true key to getting hired and remaining valuable. Just look at the roster of comedic actors who surprised everyone by turning to serious roles that showered them with accolades, awards and a higher asking price for their next film.

From Robin Williams, Tom Hanks and Jim Carrey to Ben Stiller, Steve Carrell and Seth Rogen, their careers are testament to the idea that sliding effortlessly from one discipline to another with equal skill can be very, very good for your brand.

If your stage is IT, then make sure you’re a multi-level threat in all areas with training like The Future-Proof Tech Skill Mastery Bundle. With this limited-time offer from TNW Deals, you can get it for a fraction of its retail price, just $59.

Crammed with over 100 hours of instruction, this bundle will fill out your toolbox with a cross-section of the most impactful, most in-demand abilities in the tech sector. If you’re ready to tackle web development, this training covers key concepts like Core Java 8, Hibernate and Spring, JDBC architecture, JUnite and more.

Want to know databases? Then dive into discussion and training in NoSQL, data modeling, ingestion, querying and sharding. DevOps catch your eye? Here, you’ll find deep background on TypeScript, directives, dependency injections and more Angular topics. And if you want to take your efforts to the cloud, there’s all kinds of instruction here on understanding and thriving in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform and beyond.

That’s just the beginning of where all this core knowledge can take you. Starting charting your course anywhere you want across the tech world with this training, a $2,500 value now more than 90 percent off, down to only $59 while this offer lasts.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!

Read next: Google Maps' new features for India just made my commute a lot less painful