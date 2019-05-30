Obior lets you create and host a website in minutes—and for just $20/year

Times are changing, and nowadays you don’t need to be a bona fide web developer to create your own website. With a myriad of code-free website builders flooding the market, just about anyone can create their own website for a fraction of what it would cost for a pro to do it. But look out, because hosting fees can still make a dent in your checking account.

That’s why you need to keep an eye out for deals like Obior Website Building and Hosting, whose Elite Plan featuring a year of web building and hosting features is on sale now for just $19.99 from TNW Deals.

With Obior, complete web novices can get an attractive, functioning website up and open in minutes. Just choose your template, follow the simple step-by-step guide to fully customize its look and feel and add your preferred extras like constantly updating social media feeds.

Meanwhile, your website isn’t just a pretty face. Obior offers sites optimized for search engines (SEO), allowing you to scale Google search results and attract more visitors to your site. It’s also protected by a host of Obior security measures as well as Premium Support services.

And if you want to extend your savings, you can also get a lifetime Obior subscription right now for just $49.99 before this offer ends.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!