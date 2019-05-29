Pay what you want for 100+ hours of expert IT training

No industry thrives on advancement and innovation more than tech. Heck, the very definition of technology is based in advancing knowledge.

Cisco has been the head-and-shoulder leader in networking hardware and applications for years, dominating the field by investing heavily in what’s next, like emerging wireless realms like 5G and WiFi 6. As such, a certification from Cisco speaks volumes to your skill as a networking or cloud expert. You can come to grips with the netwroking and cloud essentials while prepping to certify your skills with the Cisco Networking and Cloud Computing Certification Bundle, available now from TNW Deals.

How much do you want to pay for that training? Well, that’s up to you.

With a payment of any amount, you’ll get the Stepping Into Windows PowerShell course, a complete exploration into the powerful Windows admin tool for writing apps to automatically handle major cloud computing operations like data storage, condition checks, loops and more.

Of course, that’s only part of the overall training, so by beating the average total paid by other students, you’ll unlock the other five courses in this package.

CCNA Routing & Switching: 200-125 Training (a $200 value)

CCNA Routing & Switching: ICND1 100-105 Training (a $200 value)

CCNA Routing & Switching: ICND2 200-105 Training (a $200 value)

Graphical Network Simulator-3 Training (a $100 value)

Implementing Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions (70-533) (a $500 value)

It’s over 100 hours of training in the vital hardware, systems and operational knowledge needed to understand and get employed as a top-flight Cisco networking and cloud services expert.

Training is also tailored specifically to help students pass three key Cisco certification exams, respective proof that a student truly knows how to handle Cisco products and oversee major wireless system projects.

All six courses have a combined retail value of $1,400, but getting in on this limited-time deal, you’ll land the entire package for considerably less.

