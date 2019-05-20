Start learning front- and back-end development with this $25 bundle

Masters of both front- and back-end development, full-stack engineers are some of the most sought-after professionals in the tech sector and receive handsome salaries to boot. If you want that kind of demand and compensation coming your way, then you better start with the Beginner’s Full-Stack Engineer Certification Bundle. It’s on sale right now at over 80 percent off, just $24.99, from TNW Deals.

The package include nine separate courses, each covering a corner of the full development process. From servers and databases to user interface and design aesthetics, these courses explore the steps and tools needed to complete every stage of a project’s lifecycle.

The courses featured are:

The Complete Responsive Web Design Course (a $50 value)

Learn Angular by Creating a Web Application (a $50 value)

Intro to Next.js (a $50 value)

Intro to Bootstrap (a $50 value)

Azure Deployment for Node.js Applications (a $50 value)

AWS Deployment for Node.js Applications (a $50 value)

Node.js For Beginners: Create Server-Side Apps with JavaScript (a $50 value)

MongoDB for Beginners (a $50 value)

TypeScript for Beginners (a $50 value)

With an understanding of powerful tools like Bootstrap, Angular, Mongo DB and more, you’ll have all the training needed to create scalable, responsive, engaging web experiences that translate across all platforms and across all devices fluidly.

Armed with all these course credentials, you’ll be able to show your true skill in full-stack development for freelance gigs or prospective employers.

While this offer lasts, you can pick up all nine full-stack engineer courses for less than $3 each.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!

Read next: TikTok maker's new app is another shot in the Chinese social media battle