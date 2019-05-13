This $50 bundle can turn you into an Microsoft Excel whiz

The true mark of a quality tool is its adaptability over time. If Microsoft Excel’s only value lived in its spreadsheet capabilities, it may well have been surpassed by later, greater innovations. Yet even today, Excel’s proficiency in organizing and defining datasets has kept the Office staple a mainstay in maturing fields like data analysis as well as emerging tech sectors like machine learning.

You can not only learn all the hidden nooks and crannies that keep Excel so popular after 30-plus years, but prep to get certified as an Excel expert with the training found in The A to Z Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle. It’s a giant instruction package now heavily discounted down to only $49 from TNW Deals.

If you ever thought Excel was too intimidating to ever get a true grip on it, this collection of eight courses should change your mind. From learning the basics of tables and pivot tables to more advanced formulas and data visualizations, you can attain an elite-level understanding of Excel in this 45-hour training package.

The featured courses include:

Microsoft Excel: Advanced Formulas & Functions

Microsoft Excel: Data Visualization with Excel Charts & Graphs

Microsoft Excel: Intro to Power Query, Power Pivot & DAX

Microsoft Excel: Data Analysis with Excel Pivot Tables

Create Data Models & Relationships in Excel

Microsoft Excel 2016 Master Class: Beginner to Advanced

Microsoft Excel from Beginner to Advanced

Master Microsoft Excel Macros & VBA

The training lays out all the crucial areas covered in the Microsoft’s own Excel certification exams, meaning you’ll be ready to ace the tests and show your true Excel mastery to your current or future employers.

This hyper-specialized Excel training is a premium career development package, now slashed in price to just over $6 per course.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!

Read next: NY's Bitcoin Bandit ordered to pay $75M to SIM-swap victim