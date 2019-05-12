POWr can outfit your site with a full set of growth tools for only $35

There are only so many hours in a day. For a small business owner, that’s acutely relevant when you consider how much needs to happen for a growing operation to break out and succeed. Sales, customer service, product awareness, administration — each of those areas can dominate hours and hours of time all on their own.

For new businesses with a small staff (or in many cases, a staff of one), that’s a lot of critical real estate that can go untended. Thankfully, services like online digital marketing aide POWr are stepping up to fill some of those gaps. Right now, you can land a lifetime subscription to POWr Website Plugins Starter Plan, a nearly $500 value, for just $34.99 from TNW Deals.

Over the past five years, POWr has grown to become one of the web’s leading plugin libraries, currently used by over eight million small businesses. And with the full complement of available apps and widgets, you can quickly customize your site with a load of automated features to help generate sales, grow social followers, provide customer service and more.

Want to boost conversions? Create popups and countdown timers add a sense of urgency. Want to better support customers? Generate easy forms to gather information, provide answers and streamline communication in record time. Want to build your social following? Funnel all the best of from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and more right to your site.

Best of all, adding these tools to your website doesn’t require a web team. You can do it yourself without any coding hassles.

Access to POWr’s handy toolkit usually costs $485 for a lifetime pass, but with this limited-time offer, it’s over 90 percent off, down to only $34.99.

