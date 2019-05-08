Optimize your Photoshop knowledge with this $30 course bundle

You’ve probably heard the old chestnut that humans only use about 10 percent of their brain. While that’s a complete myth, the concept of heaps of power and performance routinely going untapped happens in the software game all the time.

Just take a look at Photoshop. Many Photoshop users turn to Adobe’s heritage app for the basics: cropping and resizing, red eye and color adjustments. It absolutely does the job, but when you take into account how much a fully-utilized Photoshop can actually do, it’s sort of like driving an Indy car to the corner store for milk.

If you’re only using Photoshop to touch up your selfies, it’a time to load up on all of its true depths with the courses in The Complete Photoshop Master Class Bundle 2019. It’s hundreds of dollars off its regular price right now from TNW Deals, only $29.

The package includes six courses that get into all the nitty gritty at the heart of Photoshop so you can create virtually any image you need.

Whether you’re handling web design, shooting outdoors, trying to light or re-color images or just create effective marketing photos, the coursework here can help you turn ordinary pics into true works of art. The training also includes hands-on instruction with projects that give you practical experience creating the edits and effects from the lessons.

The courses include:

7 Photoshop Web Design Projects: Learn Web Design By Doing (a $200 value)

Photoshop Fall Edits For Outdoor Portraits & Landscapes (a $200 value)

Photoshop Light Effects: Let There Be Light! (a $200 value)

Photoshop Cinematic Photography Effects (a $200 value)

Photoshop for Busy Entrepreneurs (a $200 value)

Photoshop Made Easy (a $200 value)

The courses usually run $1,200 when you buy them separately, but picking them up now as part of this package will slash the price to about $5 per course.

