Become an Azure and AWS cloud computing pro with this $40 bundle

It’s no exaggeration to say that cloud computing may be the hottest sector in the entire tech industry right now. Cloud infrastructure leader Amazon Web Services (AWS) raked in $7.7 billion in profits for the first quarter of 2019, a growth rate of over 40 percent from last year.

And the scary part? AWS isn’t even the fastest grower among the cloud titans. Microsoft’s Azure revenue is up over 70 percent so far in 2019. And Google Cloud Platform isn’t far behind with explosive growth of its own.

Businesses and individual users are migrating to the cloud at an astonishing pace. So learn how to build, maintain and grow a cloud-based network for any of the hottest providers with the training in The Cloud Computing Architect Certification Bundle. It’s $39, a savings of over $600, right now from TNW Deals.

This package gathers together nine courses packed with almost 80 hours of instruction on every facet of running computer systems from the cloud, regardless of the service. From AWS to Microsoft Azure to Google Cloud, this coursework offers guides and practical training for users in the equipment, tools and winning structures to be a certified cloud expert.

The courses featured include:

Becoming a Cloud Expert: Microsoft Azure IaaS – Level 1

Becoming a Cloud Expert: Microsoft Azure IaaS – Level 2

Getting Started with Cloud Computing

Projects In Cloud Computing

Learn Cloud Computing From Scratch

Learn Cloud Computing with AWS

Google Cloud Platform: Cloud Architecture Track

GCP: Complete Google Data Engineer & Cloud Architect Guide

Google Cloud Platform: Data Engineering Track

And, since certification is always major in professional development and hiring, these courses are geared to helping you pass key certification testing with the major cloud platforms.

At over 90 percent off their regular price, this collection gives you all this in-depth training for less than $5 per course.

