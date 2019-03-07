Movavi Photo Editor is full-power editing with one-touch simplicity for $19

Top-flight photo editing software can do just about anything to an image. Unfortunately, the problem is often how long it takes and the technical expertise required to get a photo to that perfect finished stage.

Movavi Photo Editor has made a name for itself as a simple, one-click photo adjustment option while still offering enough high-end features to keep even professional-grade photographers happy. Right now, TNW Deals is offering up this ultra-handy app for any shutterbug at over half-off, just $19 for a limited time.

Movavi takes the typical Mac photo editing software to the next level. Within minutes, even first time users will be able to get a handle on this streamlined interface and start making edits immediately.

With a roster of built-in automatic quality improvements and smart selection options, you can fix an image’s exposure or a variety of imperfections with a simple click. Whether you need to adjust a background, crop, resize or shift an image and add a watermark or a caption, Movavi makes it exceptionally easy to get your fixes done fast and right.

Of course, Movavi also comes with enough extra bells and whistles to handle any fine tuning adjustments the exacting shooter wants to make as well.

You can outfit your Mac with Movavi Photo Editor and all its image processing power for just a few bucks, only $19 while this deal lasts.

Like this deal? Check out Vault, the best way to secure your online data for just $9.99/month.