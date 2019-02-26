These highly-rated eight apps will get your Mac into shape, and they’re less than $4 each

If you consider yourself a Mac power user, then you understand much of your device’s functionality comes from the apps you choose to install on it. But, the app market is a vast place, and finding the tools that are worth your time can be a challenge amidst all the clutter. If you’d rather not spend the better half of a day sorting through various productivity tools and system monitors, consider picking up the Epic Mac Bundle Ft. Fantastical 2 & PDF Expert; it’s on sale for only $22.50, a savings of over 90 percent with limited time promo code: DOWNLOADIT.

Featuring 8 top-rated Mac apps, the Epic Mac Bundle delivers enough software goodness to make any Mac user happy. For the organizationally challenged, Fantastical 2 will get you back on track, managing your contacts, events, reminders, and more of your entire life in one central spot on your Mac. Meanwhile, PDF Expert helps you deal with PDFs, allowing you to edit any text, images, links, or outlines quickly and easily.

Of course, that’s only the tip of the iceberg. You’ll also get Flux 7 for designing user-friendly HTML and CSS web projects; Pagico 8 for streamlining all of your tasks, notes and projects into concise, interactive flowcharts; and Command-Tab Plus for quick hopscotching between various apps with a single click.

There’s also the ultra-souped up system monitor iStat Menus 6, data protection aid iLocker Pro and the file resurrection protection of Ultdata Recovery.

