CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pro is animation made easy, and it’s 55% off

Animation used to be incredibly labor intensive. Sketch out a drawing, use ink or paint to shape it exactly the way you want it, then start the whole process over again for the next cel. Do that a dozen times — and you’ve created one second of animation.

Now, cool software has shaved hours and even days off the time it takes to create animation. It’s even simplified the process to the point where even novices with limited art ability can craft great animated sequences.

CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pro is one of those apps with the tools to make just about anyone into a real animator. With this latest offer from TNW Deals, you can pick up this full-blown animation-studio-in-a-box for Mac or Windows for only $79, a $100 savings off the regular price.

With CTA3, you can add anything from basic motion all the way to highly intricate movements to almost any 2D image. Using character templates and extensive motion libraries, you can make a portrait talk, your company logo come to life or even take a classic work of art and bring it to life.

CTA3 also work closely with iPhones and other smart devices to create fluid facial motion capture. Just shoot yourself singing a song or delivering a monologue — and CTA3 can duplicate your facial expressions on to an animated character.

Sporting a treasure chest of animation tools, CTA3 can have even beginners producing ridiculously cool animation after only a brief introduction.

Usually a $179 package, you can get CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pro for Mac or CrazyTalkAnimator 3 Pro for Windows at over half off, just $79 with this limited-time deal.

