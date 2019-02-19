This $20 course shows you how to shoot amazing videos right on your DLSR

If you already understand the principles of good photography…well, congratulations. You’re probably a reasonably accomplished videographer as well. Of course, you may never have officially transitioned your skills capturing still life into gathering video, but what many don’t realize is that the foundations are very similar.

As an accomplished director and cinematographer, Jessica Dimmock knows all the tricks for shooting quality video that can be both visually compelling and tell a story. Now, you can take advantage of her reservoir of knowledge with the Use Your Photography Skills to Master Videography course. By getting in now, you can lock in all this training for almost 80 percent off, just $19.99 from TNW Deals.

Jessica Dimmock has spent the past decade hopping seamlessly between photojournalism and videos, including web features and award-nominated films. Over nearly 40 lectures filling almost 10 hours of instruction, Dimmock will show you how to shift your skill with a trusty DSLR into shooting equally lush video.

The course will walk you through how a strong storyboard crafts a strong narrative, how to shoot with an eye toward editing, how to properly capture sound and more.

From videos produced for business purposes to family gatherings to fun hobby shoots, Dimmock will show you how honing your eye with a camera reaps benefits, even when you’re creating video.

A $99 value, this eye-opening course is on sale now for a fraction of that price, only $19.99 while this deal lasts.

Check out Vault, the best way to secure your online data for just $9.99/month.