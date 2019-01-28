Automate and grow your Instagram account with Postable for just $39

If you’re a business that’s only reaching out to customers socially via Facebook, it’s time to diversify. In fact, it’s probably well past time, because Instagram is now the engine that’s driving the social media growth train.

Fending off user complaints and bad publicity, Facebook growth in 2019 is expected to drop below 20 percent for the first time. Meanwhile, sister site Instagram is booming, with a forecasted growth rate of 60 percent this year, according to Jefferies analysts.

However, growing an Instagram following can take as much time and effort as keeping a business rolling. Thankfully, services like Postable ($39, 88 percent off from TNW Deals) can help you automate and grow your Instagram account without becoming a massive time-killer.

Connect Postable to an unlimited number of Instagram accounts and it’ll start engaging. Postable will start automatically liking relevant posts, following accounts that align with yours and even reposting and messaging your audience, all on its own.

Postable also connects with Dropbox or OneDrive, so you can set up images in the cloud and let Postable’s automatic scheduling do the rest.

With a steady stream of interaction on your Instagram feed, Postable also comes with in-depth analytics directly on your dashboard, so you’ll always know how your posts are performing.

A lifetime of Postable access is a $325 value, but with this limited-time TNW Deal, you can slash almost 90 percent off that price and get it for only $39.

