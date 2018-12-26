Checkbot does SEO differently than other tools. Right now, it’s $30.

Poor tagging. Incorrect keywords. Broken links. Slipshot security. There are dozens of ways your website can fail to pass optimization muster. Assuming you’re not an SEO guru with endless time to pour over any and all potential web trouble spots, any site owner can benefit from enlisting a comprehensive website review assistant like Checkbot.

Checkbot has an average score of 4.9 out of 5 among more than 15,000 active users in the Chrome Web Store — and you can find out why all those Chrome users are happy with Checkbot at 70 percent off right now from TNW Deals. A pro-level 1-year subscription is only $29.99 for a limited time.

Checkbot comes out swinging, scanning your site for compliance on more than 50 of the web’s most important best practices standards. It not only evaluates your search engine rankings, but it also keeps an eye on site speed, browser security and a host of other critical features.

Checkbot also addresses one of the biggest beefs average users have with SEO auditors — they generally run their scans one page at a time. All you’ve got to do is run Checkbot once and it automatically scours your entire site. That’s particularly important when a single problem impacts several pages in unexpected ways. A Checkbot scan can often turn up issues on seldom-visited site pages you would never have thought to check without it being flagged.

Checkbot scans also come with a refreshingly simple interface, which not only alerts you to an issue, but explains why it’s SEO relevant and offers ways to easily manage those fixes.

Since your subscription isn’t linked to one exclusive domain, you’re also free to use Checkbot on unlimited pages on unlimited sites.

A $99.99 value, you can try out the service Chrome users swear by at a huge discount, just $29.99.

Read next: Hands on with the gorgeous Honor View20