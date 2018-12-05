The $19 app that takes all the headaches out of cloud storage

The best new apps are the ones where you think, “Wow, this makes total sense.” As we all create more — more documents, more videos, more social content, more, more, more — cloud storage has become an increasingly essential answer for storing all that excess stuff you don’t want clogging your hard drive.

But whether you’re using Dropbox, Google Drive, Box or another cloud storage option, you’re often slowed by searches, logins and other inconvenient steps. With CloudMounter, your cloud storage gets super simple immediately. And right now, a lifetime license for CloudMounter service has been slashed to only $19 for Mac or Windows, a 57 percent savings, from TNW Deals.

Once you’ve installed CloudMounter, your selected cloud provider will now appear as a local disk right on your hard drive. Yep, handling cloud storage will be almost exactly the same as dropping a file to your laptop or device’s internal drive.

With drag-and-drop ease of use, you can shift files to your cloud platform of choice, while enjoying full encryption and security peace of mind. Not only does CloudMounter work with all the most popular cloud providers (as well as Amazon S3, FTP/SFTP, WebDAV and others), you can also line up multiple cloud accounts through CloudMounter. Even if you have different cloud services at home and at work, CloudMounter has you covered.

CloudMounter also comes with status alerts, so you’ll always know if files are accessible, which ones are still uploading or downloading as well as whether you ran into any errors during a transfer.

You can select CloudMounter for either Mac or Windows systems — and at over half off, it’s the streamlined cloud storage option you’ve always wanted. Pick it up now at the limited time price of just $19.