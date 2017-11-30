Use your competitors’ digital playbook against them with Social Insider Pro — now under $30

Back in the old days (say, 2005), if you wanted to get intel on exactly what your competitors were up to, you’d have to go the espionage route. You know… plant a spy in their organization, coordinate clandestine meetings, receive illicit files, etc.

Now, there’s no need for all the subterfuge and underhanded maneuvering. Thanks to technology, all you need is a service like Social Insider Pro. You can let Social Insider give you the complete 411 on what and how your rivals are doing online with this lifetime subscription, now just $29.99, an over 90 percent savings, from TNW Deals.

Social Insider scours the web and, through the use of cutting-edge machine learning algorithms, serves up a full view of a competitor’s content strategy. When and what are they posting? How are they engaging with their audience? What content is generating excitement and what’s falling flat? Social Insider will crunch the numbers and figure it out, offering you a glimpse at tactics you can utilize to one-up a rival and improve your own online content.

A complete analytics report breaks down digital performance, audience growth, even engagement by gender. At the end, you’ll have a clear list of recommendations for optimizing your own content to make sure you’re one step ahead of your fiercest opponents.

Trusted by thousands of companies, including Blitzmetrics, Skyscanner, and Vice, you can be confident in getting the results you’re looking for with Social Insider.

A lifetime of Social Insider’s detailed analysis would normally cost over $3,500, but during this season of giving, take advantage of this limited time present and subscribe for only $29.99.

