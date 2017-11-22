Get this Black Friday PC Bundle worth nearly $700 – and pay what you want

If you’re shopping for a hardcore computer user this holiday, you may be a little in the dark about what to get them. How do you figure out what apps they have or what apps they need to add to their roster? Instead of picking and choosing programs they might need or want, how about just getting them everything?

That’s what’s on the table with this Black Friday Windows Bundle, featuring 10 apps that’ll fortify, optimize and all-around empower a PC. And if it’s a Black Friday package of apps, we know you’re expecting huge savings… so how about paying any price you want?

Here’s the deal – just match the average price already paid by other shoppers and you’ll automatically get all 10 amazing apps at a fraction of their retail price.

The Black Friday Windows Bundle includes these 10 apps:

Disk Drill PRO (an $89 value): Never lose any data on your computer again with the app that’ll recover over 200 types of files on your computer or even external drives .



Never lose any data on your computer again with the app that’ll recover over 200 types of files on your computer or even external drives Ashampoo Snap 10 (a $39.99 value): Capture anything on your screen as an image or video and even annotate it before sharing with others with this popular collaboration app.

Capture anything on your screen as an image or video and even annotate it before sharing with others with this popular collaboration app. Ashampoo WinOptimizer 15 (a $39.99 value): Free up disk space, fix drive errors and generally soup up your PC’s performance into a faster, leaner system with this computer health beast.

Free up disk space, fix drive errors and generally soup up your PC’s performance into a faster, leaner system with this computer health beast. Contour 2 (a $39.95 value): Storytellers will appreciate this writer’s dream of an app. Let Contour 2 outline your story, structure your themes, track character beats and basically whip your creative work into shape.

Storytellers will appreciate this writer’s dream of an app. Let Contour 2 outline your story, structure your themes, track character beats and basically whip your creative work into shape. Corel PaintShop Pro 2018 Essentials (a $49 value): Get all the photo editing power you need in a simple, easy-to-use program that doesn’t bog you down in features you don’t need.

Get all the photo editing power you need in a simple, easy-to-use program that doesn’t bog you down in features you don’t need. iSkySoft PDF Editor 6 Standard (a $59.95 value): Create, edit, organize, secure and share PDF files with absolute ease with the intuitive, yet powerful app.

Create, edit, organize, secure and share PDF files with absolute ease with the intuitive, yet powerful app. WALTR 2 (a $39.95 value): This streamlined file manager lets you drag-and-drop music, ringtones, videos, PDF, and ePUB files into any Apple device without iTunes or external apps.

This streamlined file manager lets you drag-and-drop music, ringtones, videos, PDF, and ePUB files into any Apple device without iTunes or external apps. VPN.asia: 3-Yr Subscription (a $215 value): Protect yourself and all your activities online with 3 years of fully encrypted, completely protected VPN coverage.

Protect yourself and all your activities online with 3 years of fully encrypted, completely protected VPN coverage. Pagico 8.7 (a $50 value): This powerful, flexible task management system helps turn all of your tasks, notes, and projects into beautiful interactive flowcharts that streamline your life.

This powerful, flexible task management system helps turn all of your tasks, notes, and projects into beautiful interactive flowcharts that streamline your life. DeltaWalker 2 Pro (a $59.95 value): Get everybody on the same page as you compare, edit and merge files side-by-side, all in a simple, elegant interface.

You can get this package featuring nearly $700 worth of high-quality system optimizing apps for any price you want to pay for this limited time Black Friday deal.

