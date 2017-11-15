Eight of the greatest apps you can get for your Mac — at a Black Friday price that’ll shock you

When Black Friday hits, your normal shopping rules no longer apply. Sure, if you watch those YouTube videos of 6 a.m. Walmart openings, you know the animal parts of the human brain awaken in some too. But for most of us, Black Friday arouses this thought: “If it’s not available at a nearly ridiculous discount, I’m moving on… because another unheard of deal is right around the corner.”

We get it…so to get your attention with this Black Friday bundle of Mac apps, we pulled together eight of the most popular, most requested programs available — and slashed their prices to ribbons. You can get all eight power utilities right now for just $33.15, an over 90 percent savings, from TNW Deals with coupon code “GIFTSHOP15.”

The Black Friday Mac Bundle features:

PDF Expert 2.2 ($59.99 Value): Crowned the Apple Editors’ Choice Mac app, this app allows you to edit text and images, change links, and outline PDFs

Roxio Toast 16 Titanium ($99.99 Value): Easily capture, edit, and burn an assortment of digital media types

Default Folder X 5 ($34.95 Value): Effortlessly preview, save, and manage data files

WALTR 2 ($39.95 Value): Wirelessly transfer music, video, and more to an iPhone or iPad without using iTunes

Flux 7 ($99 Value): Build websites through a WYSIWYG tool

Stylizer 7 ($79 Value): In real-time edit and style websites

Art Text 3 ($29.99 Value): Create eye-popping logos and text

MacReviver ($49.99 Value): Optimize your Mac’s performance and free up memory

Fill up your favorite Mac user’s stocking to the brim with this heaping pile of Mac goodness, a nearly $500 value on sale for only $33.15 with coupon code “GIFTSHOP15.”

