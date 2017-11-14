DevOps and cloud computing are the future of web creation — and you can learn both for under $45

If you haven’t heard the term DevOps before, you should… because it’s one of the most popular and fastest-growing segments of the IT workforce. DevOps essentially brings together programmers and operations engineers to not only create the best product possible, but to do it with implementation and scalability issues firmly in mind. And while you’re at it, get it done fast.

You're probably more familiar with cloud computing — and when the two sectors get together, it's how IT REALLY happens in the 21st century.

Over seven courses and 20 hours of instruction, you’ll become familiar with popular DevOps procedures for optimized project development as well as how to administrate those projects through the most recognized cloud-based web services systems.

With DevOps, you’ll need to understand the automated pipeline system, including how continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) keep projects moving and help small companies keep big development plans on track with an eye toward future growth.

That foundation is the centerpiece of courses introducing you to the procedures and tools for making CI and CD happen. Half of your courses focus on learning Jenkins and Team City, two popular environments for building automated pipelines.

Meanwhile, the other half of your learning drills deep into Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the cloud services leader’s own tools for handling the pipeline process, including AWS CodePipeline and AWS CodeDeploy. Your training will also give you a full background on the rest of AWS’ benefits, including cloud monitoring (AWS Cloudwatch) and ways to manage all of their cloud services more efficiently (Amazon Web Services Command Line Interface).

With these seven courses valued at nearly $1,200, this limited time deal is the time to land all this instruction for just $41.65–with coupon code "GIFTSHOP15."

