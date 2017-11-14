Amazon Web Services is a juggernaut – learn how it can boost your career for just $34

After years developing their brand as one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, what was it that finally made Amazon profitable? We’ll give you a hint… it wasn’t that roll of paper towels or the new Blu-ray that you bought. No, the engine driving Amazon’s current financial success is their cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services.

AWS, which already owns 30 percent of the cloud infrastructure market, grew more than 42 percent last quarter, accounting for more than $4.5 billion in revenue. They’re the 800-pound gorilla in the business tech services sector, so now’s the time to learn all you can about how to run systems on the AWS platform.

With this AWS Technical Certification Training ($33.15, 86 percent off from TNW Deals with coupon code “GIFTSHOP15”), you’ll work through more than seven hours of instruction, getting you up to speed on all facets of AWS.

You’ll learn all the AWS terminology and controls, how to stake out your storage and networking needs, how to set up proper security, as well as how to manage to keep an eye on it all.

After finishing the course, you’ll have earned certification in running and protecting a business’ digital network through AWS…and with more companies flocking to Amazon each month, the demand for proven cloud computing experts is only going up.

Get the training managers want — or will want soon — at a huge discount over its normal price, only $33.15 with coupon code “GIFTSHOP15” for a limited time.

