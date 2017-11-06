Win a bundle of our coolest new tech toys for free!

There’s too much cool new tech out there in the world for any one person to get a handle on all of it. But that doesn’t mean you don’t want to be the guy trying to get a handle on everything.

For that particularly voracious guy (or girl), we offer up the full Best-Selling Tech Bundle Giveaway. Our lucky winner will get a stash featuring some of the best new products we’ve seen, an assortment guaranteed to keep your inner tech-geek happy for weeks.

You can enter right now to win the complete package for free (registration runs until Dec. 18). Or, if you just can’t wait, you can go pick up any one — or all — of these items, some with big discounts, right now from TNW Deals.

The Ballistic Backpack – $125

The bag for the multitasker. This office-worthy backpack was built with military precision and utility in mind, all while sporting a solidly professional look. Engineered with pockets and compartments for a laptop, smartphones, business cards, passports and more, the Ballistic keeps everything you need to be squared away for exactly when you need it.

Bragi Dash Truly Wireless Smart Earphones – $192 (35 percent off)

A Digital Trends, IF Product, and Red Dot Design award winner, Bragi Dash are the wireless headphones that don’t even need a smartphone to be awesome. In addition to top-quality audio as well as the ability to track your workouts, you can store up to 4GB (nearly 1,000 songs) directly into its onboard music player to keep the tunes pumping when your phone is nowhere in sight.

Mophie Powerstation 8X Battery Pack – $79.95 (46 percent off)

A charged battery is always a must…and the Mophie Powerstation 8x is one of the thinnest, most powerful universal external batteries around. The Powerstation’s high-speed, 15W charging output can recharge a smartphone up to 8 times — and its dual USB ports mean you can even juice up two devices at once.

Mous Limitless Ultra-Slim iPhone Cases with Airo Shock Protection – $34.99 (41 percent off)

If there’s such a thing as the indestructible iPhone case, it may be the Mous Limitless. Packing Airo Shock technology to absorb and actually dissipate impact, this case can actually survive a drop from up to 45 feet! At only 2 millimeters of thickness, it’s maximum protection without the bulkiness of other cases.

LimeLens Universal Smartphone Camera Lens Set – $39.99 (59 percent off)

Jazz up your smartphone photos with this pair of mini-lenses that snap easily over your phone’s camera and instantly take your shots to another level. Geta a 10x Macro perspective or a 0.67x wide-angle view, then switch to the fisheye lens for more creative photos and videos.

Nomad Ultra Rugged Universal Cable – $34.95

Crafted with braided ballistic military-grade nylon, a double thick protective PVC jacket, extra thick wire gauge, and a robust Kevlar core, this is the USB, Micro USB and Lightning-compatible super cable that can take a bullet — literally! The Nomad works like a champ too, equipped with fast data sync as well as fast charging capabilities.

Martian mVoice Smartwatches with Amazon Alexa – $129.99 (55 percent off)

It’s the smartwatch that doesn’t look like a smartwatch. Underneath its classic, stylish watch face, the Martian is still a smartwatch through-and-through, including text alerts, push notifications, navigation, even integration with Amazon Alexa to control your home’s devices right off your wrist.

