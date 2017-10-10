Build robots and dozens of other electronics projects with these Arduino e-books for only $29

If you’ve dabbled in electronics, robotics, or home automation in the past few years, then you’re undoubtedly familiar with Arduino. The premier name in starter electronics, Arduino opens the door to amazing projects that let you assemble and explore the fun and usefulness of robots and DIY processes that make what seems impossible imminently doable.

You can find out the power of Arduino and what you could envision with this package of eight Arduino Enthusiast e-books, which are on sale right now for $29 (88 percent of their regular price) from TNW Deals.

Even if you’ve never created a circuit before, much less constructed your own robot, these eight e-books, each focusing on a different aspect of the Arduino experience, will help expand your learning and get you building the awesome ideas you want to make.

Whether it’s assembling robots (Arduino Robotic Projects) or wearable tech (Arduino Wearable Projects), these books will give you the background to get it done. And several of these books contain multiple projects, so you’ll have dozens and dozens of cool new electronics-based lessons to do. Between everything from control lights to buzzers to a host of other cool robotic concoctions, you’ll have enough to keep you busy for days while you hone your talents.

Each of these books comes with a retail price tag between $26.99 and $34.99, but you can get all eight right now with this limited time offer for only $29.

