Get And Co to handle all your freelance admin busywork for life — and it’s less than $40

Ask any freelancer about the pros and cons of working on their own and you’ll likely get at least a couple of universal answers. Almost all freelancers will tell you that they love being their own boss and creating their own work schedules. And to a man (or woman), most freelancers will tell you that the administrative side of the business is the part they hate the most.

Invoicing, expense tracking and tax preparation are all areas most freelancers never thought about or wanted to face. Instead of hassling with shoeboxes of receipts and stacks of poorly-organized documents, get your own virtual administrative staff to handle it all for you with a lifetime subscription to And Co, on sale now for $39.99 (over 90 percent off) from TNW Deals.

Basically, getting And Co on your side is like hiring your freelance business its own back office. By coordinating with their central smart app, And Co will handle all that admin you hate, like tracking your payments, billing clients, and even automating your bills so you always know what needs to get paid.

And Co connects everything through your business bank account, so you’ll also get paid and cover your debts easily whether it’s all going through a credit card, ACH bank transfers, or even PayPal.

Best of all, your subscription comes with a real-life, honest-to-goodness human representative attached. Whenever you’ve got any questions, comments or concerns, you can speak directly to your company operator, who’s dedicated to getting your freelance business running like a Swiss watch.

Focus on the real work and leave all the other stuff to And Co, who offer up a lifetime of their invaluable services (a nearly $1,000 value) for only $39.99 right now.

More from TNW Deals

Social Media Rockstar Bundle – $29 (97 percent off)

Clip & Snap Smartphone Camera Lenses: 5-Pack – $17.99 (74 percent off)

Postbox 5 for Mac or Windows – $29.99 (25 percent off)

Get this deal

Read next: Here's how to watch today's Google Pixel 2 event