Go anywhere and speak to anyone with uTalk language education — starting under $20

You can watch live streaming video from literally every corner of the globe. You can Skype with friends and associates virtually anywhere. Heck, you can jump on a plane and be actually standing on almost any point on Earth within a matter of hours. With our world getting smaller by the day, it’s never been more important to learn how to communicate with your fellow Earthlings, which means adding another language or two to your toolkit.

Thankfully, it’s also never been easier to acquire those linguistic skills, thanks to training like this lifetime subscription to uTalk Language Education, which you can pick up now for as low as $19.99 from TNW Deals.

With the advantage of video and recordings of actual native speakers, your training dumps the old middle school language arts curriculum in favor of a modern learning approach. You’ll drill on key everyday words, phrases and general knowledge that’ll not only have you conversant in another tongue but able to speak it with the experience and familiar intonation of a native.

Technology pushes forward again as you test your new-found skills with valuable speaking games geared toward testing your progress. In addition to charting your achievement, the training also helps you identify your strengths and weaknesses with your new language.

Best of all, you can study your uTalk lessons anywhere on virtually any device. Log in and you can pick up your training wherever you are, whenever you’ve got the time.

From the old favorites like Spanish and French to more exotic options like Mandarin or Arabic, you’ve got more than 130 languages to choose from. You can either pick a lifetime of training in a single language ($19.99), a six-language pack ($29.99), a 12-language European collection ($49.99), or a massive 22-language assortment covering all of Europe, and Asia ($99.99). That’s all from 69 percent to over 90 percent off your usual prices for uTalk’s valuable training packages.

More From TNW Deals

Digital Photography with Adobe Bundle: $29.99 (98 percent off)

RoboForm Everywhere: 4-Yr Subscription: $29.99 (62 percent off)

AWS Solution Architect Certification Training Bundle: $49 (92 percent off)

Get this deal

Read next: How to use a 4K TV as your PC monitor - and why you should