Want five years of Netflix FREE? Well, we wanna give it to you

Narcos. Ozark. The Crown. 13 Reasons Why. House of Cards. Daredevil. Master of None. Stranger Things. BoJack Horseman. Orange is the New Black. Those are just a handful of the original series that have gripped Netflix users this year. And that doesn’t even include the movies, standup specials, documentaries and everything else that floods from America’s no. 1 streaming content service every month.

If you don’t have it, you want it. If you’ve got it, you want more.

TNW Deals is all about giving you what you want. And if you win this 5 Years of Netflix Giveaway, that’s exactly what you’ll get — five years of Netflix premium service absolutely free.

Just enter your name into the drawing: the lucky winner will get 60 consecutive months featuring anything and everything in Netflix’s vast, vast, VAST video archives.

Didja know all ten seasons of The X Files, all 155 episodes, are on Netflix? That’s 6 days of continuous viewing right there. Throw in another 115 episodes of The West Wing? There’s another 4-and-a-half day alone. You can see how you might need all 5 years of this win to get through it all.

Entering is easy — just sign up for the sweepstakes. You’ll even get an additional entry if you can talk a friend (21 or older) into entering by following the Additional Entry instructions.

Enter now… registration ends Nov. 11. Good luck!

