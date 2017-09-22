Learn everything about Microsoft Office and Microsoft Excel — for under $50

So, you think you know Microsoft Office. Of course, you do. You’ve likely been using it for nearly three decades like almost every other computer-literate person on the planet. But, do you really KNOW Microsoft Office? I mean, can you really say you know all the ins and outs of, say, OneNote?

If your answer isn’t a resounding yes, that’s also understandable. There’s a lot packed in under the hood of computing’s most ubiquitous office software. Now’s the time to really learn the full capabilities of Microsoft Office as well as its spreadsheet-friendly flagship program Microsoft Excel with this eLearnExcel and eLearnOffice learning bundle, now only $49 (over 90 percent off) from TNW Deals.

Over eight courses featuring more than 280 lessons, you’ll get a step-by-step introduction given by Microsoft-approved experts to all of Office’s most powerful programs. With this instruction, you’ll understand the hidden nuances of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, OneNote, OneDrive, Outlook, Access, and Calendar that you never knew were there before. The training even offers tests along the way, and guideposts to help make sure you’re retaining what you’re learning.

On top of that, you’ll get a special extra deep dive into Microsoft Excel, still the professional gold standard for business documentation. Even if you’ve never processed raw business data or assembled calculations to perform complex formulas before, this training will make those seemingly head-scratching operations just another everyday procedure.

After successfully completing your Excel instruction, you’ll also receive an internationally recognized, CPD-certified master diploma in the Excel arts to show off your mastery.

Valued at nearly $1,200, don’t miss out on this double-shot of Microsoft training at the sale price of $49 before this offer expires.

Get this deal