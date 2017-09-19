One password to rule them all—get Sticky Password Premium for only $29.99

Tell us you don’t have trouble juggling the 42 passwords needed to get into all of your work and personal devices, sites, and assorted accounts. Then tell us you’ve never had one of those panic moments when one of those passwords just completely leaks out of your brain. Of course, you can tell us those things, but no one believes it because we ALL have password fatigue issues.

That’s why you should protect yourself with a lifetime subscription to Sticky Password Premium service, now available for just $29.99 — 80 percent off its regular price — right now from TNW Deals.

All you have to do is remember one master password and Sticky Password does the rest. Sticky creates its own ultra-strong, encrypted passwords for any website or application you visit or use, then automatically logs you into those sites or apps so you never have to fill in a username or password again. Unlike many other password managers, Sticky also handles unconventional or two-step logins with ease.

Best of all, Sticky Password syncs your data automatically across all your Windows, Android, and iOS devices, giving you full access seamlessly through any of your computers, tablets, or smartphones. You can even set it up to grant access via biometric authentication from Bluetooth-enabled devices.

No less an authority than PCMag made Sticky Password an Editors’ Choice, trumpeting SP as an excellent choice that “does everything you’d expect from a password manager and more.”

End your password nightmare right now with a subscription to Sticky Password, which you can get for over $100 off retail with this limited time deal.

Get this deal

Read next: EU Commission just presented its cybersecurity strategy — here are 10 things they missed