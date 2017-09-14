Computer Science 101 training, without ever leaving your home — for under $40

Computer science… it’s the major you shied away from during freshmen orientation because even then, it sounded like a hell of a lot of work. And we’re not gonna lie — it is! But to have a grip on that wide-ranging field, to understand areas varying from web development to intelligence analysis to machine learning, you’ll find yourself ready to get a foot in the door in nearly any IT field you choose.

You can get that full-scope education with the comprehensive Ultimate Computer Science Career course bundle, which is now priced at only $39 from TNW Deals.

This collection of eight classes packing more than 124 hours of quality instruction is assembled to give you both basic and intermediary training in some of the most relevant IT careers around.

Your training begins with a four-pack of omnibus courses, each dissecting the programs and procedures of a computer science staple. In Software Testing Omnibus: Sikuli, Selenium, JUnit and Principles of Testing, you’ll delve into the software testing technologies Sikuli, Selenium and JUnit. Then, The Fintech Omnibus: Theory and Practice in Python, R and Excel uses those three predictive programming pillars to understand risk modeling, factor analysis, numerical optimization, and linear and logistic regression.

The Big Data Omnibus: Hadoop, Spark, Storm and QlikView unlocks the most powerful data analysis tactics available, while The Web Development Omnibus: jQuery, AngularJS and ReactJS will have you mastering those three JavaScript frameworks in no time.

From there, you’ll dig into artificial intelligence and thinking computers with Machine Learning and TensorFlow on the Google Cloud as well as how to use it in Google’s cloud services in GCP: Complete Google Data Engineer and Cloud Architect Guide. You’ll also take a look back at the cyclical (and eye-opening) nature of tech development (Time Capsule: Trends in Tech, Product Strategy) as well as how to ace your next programming interview (Break Away: Programming And Coding Interviews).

Get the education of a major university computer science program — without the crazy tuition costs — with this jam-packed computer science bundle, now more than 90 percent off before this deal expires.

Get this deal

Read next: Facebook's new Crisis Response hub combines all its best emergency tools